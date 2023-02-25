UK, EU inching towards Northern Ireland deal, Irish prime minister says

Britain and the European Union are inching towards concluding talks on revising post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland and an agreement is possible, but by no means guaranteed, in the coming days, Ireland's prime minister said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Momentum has been building for weeks towards a deal to ease checks on trade that were introduced under the Northern Ireland Protocol - the arrangements agreed to avoid a hard border with EU member Ireland when Britain exited the EU in 2020.

Lawmakers in British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative party have been told to be in parliament on Monday, in a sign that a deal could be imminent.

"I think the talks on reforming the protocol are inching towards a conclusion. Certainly the deal isn't done yet, but I do think we are inching towards a conclusion," Leo Varadkar told reporters.

"There is the possibility of agreement in the next few days but by no means guaranteed ... There's still a gap to be closed," Varadkar said, adding there is ongoing engagement between the UK government and European Commission.