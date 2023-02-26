Duplantis breaks world pole vault record in Clermont-Ferrand

Swedish Armand Duplantis cleared 6.22 meters to claim victory with a new world record at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver meeting in Clermont-Ferrand on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The 23-year-old Olympic champion added one centimeter to his previous best of 6.21m which he nailed at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon last year.

At Clermont-Ferrand, Duplantis entered the competition at 5.71m and cleared that height on his first attempt, and then he secured the gold after clearing 6.01m with one attempt.

He then raised the bar to 6.22 meters, knocked the bar on the first two attempts, and succeeded on his third try. The record also marked Duplantis' 60th six-meter-plus clearance in his career so far.