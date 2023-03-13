Jamie Lee Curtis wins best supporting actress Oscar for 'Everything Everywhere'

Jamie Lee Curtis won the Oscar for best supporting actress on Sunday for her role as the imperious IRS auditor bearing down on a Chinese American laundromat owner struggling to finish her taxes in "Everything Everywhere All At Once," Trend reports citing Reuters.

It was the first Academy Award for the 64-year-old Curtis, in her first ever Oscar nomination over a 45-year career in film that kicked off with horror movie "Halloween." She prevailed over other front-runners Angela Bassett and Kerry Condon.

Two weeks earlier, Curtis had won the same award from the Screen Actors Guild and said in her acceptance speech that when she got the call for a "weird" movie and heard she would be working with lead actress Michelle Yeoh, she was all in.