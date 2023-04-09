Search for worker continues in Cuba after power plant wall collapse

Firefighters and rescuers continued to search Saturday for a worker in the rubble of a collapsed wall at a thermoelectric power plant in western Cuba, where at least one person died and two others were injured, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The accident occurred on Friday as four workers were cleaning a chimney at the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant, some 100 km east of Havana, when a seven-meter-tall refractory brick wall fell on them.

Relief brigades were searching for the last of the workers, who was still trapped under the rubble.

"We are aware of the accident and are in constant communication with local authorities," Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel wrote on his Twitter account, adding that everything has been provided for the workers' rescue.