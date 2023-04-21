More companies quit CBI as crisis at UK lobby group deepens

Major British corporate names NatWest, John Lewis and Virgin Media O2 quit the Confederation of British Industry on Friday as a fresh media report about rape allegations deepened a crisis at the business group, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The CBI, which says it represents 190,000 businesses including many of Britain's biggest companies, could face a battle for survival as the number of companies cutting ties with it grows.

Following rape allegations and news of a police investigation last week, the Guardian newspaper reported claims on Friday by a second woman that she had been raped by two CBI colleagues.

She blamed the CBI's culture for a lack of support after the incident, while sources told the paper that a third woman who said she had been stalked by a CBI colleague was discouraged from reporting it to police.

In a statement published on Friday, the CBI said an urgent root-and-branch review of its culture was proceeding and it would respond to the investigation by law firm Fox Williams early next week and set out its plans for change.