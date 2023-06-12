Former Italian PM Berlusconi dies at 86

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has died at the age of 86, Trend reports.

According to Italian media, he passed away at Milan's San Raffaele hospital.

In April, he received treatment for a lung infection associated with a previously undisclosed case of chronic leukemia.

Berlusconi served as Italy's Prime Minister from 1994 to 2011, leading four governments. He led the center-right Forza Italia party, which formed a coalition with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's party after the September elections. Berlusconi himself was elected to Italy's upper house, the Senate.