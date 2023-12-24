Netanyahu, Biden discuss situation in Gaza Strip on phone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. On Saturday, US President Joe Biden had a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to the information, during the conversation Netanyahu expressed gratitude for the US position in the UN Security Council.

Biden reportedly expressed concern about the increasing number of Palestinian casualties and the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. It is noted that Biden emphasized the critical need to protect civilians, including those providing humanitarian assistance, and the importance of ensuring the safe movement of civilians from areas of active hostilities.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.