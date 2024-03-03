FIFA president rules out use of blue cards

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. President of the Association of International Football Federations (FIFA) Gianni Infantino said that the organization is against the introduction of a blue card, Trend reports.

"We at IFAB, FIFA are always open to ideas and suggestions. But when considering them, you need to protect the game, its essence, its traditions. There is no blue card. However, with this in mind, we must protect the game, its essence and traditions. There is no blue card," he said.

Previously, the media reported that a blue card could soon be used in a football match. It was planned to issue a blue card