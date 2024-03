BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The ship was attacked 50 nautical miles southwest of the Yemeni port of Hodeida, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) says, Trend reports.

"UKMTO has received information about an incident 50 nautical miles southwest of Hodeidah, Yemen," the statement said.

The incident was considered an "attack". Other details have not yet been provided.