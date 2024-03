BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. A shooting incident has occurred at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk near Moscow, prompting the evacuation of attendees, Trend reports.

Russian operational services have reported the incident.

Eyewitnesses report that an individual dressed in camouflage began firing from a machine gun inside Crocus City Hall. The incident took place prior to the scheduled start of the Picnic group's concert.

