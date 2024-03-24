North Korean leader expresses condolences over terror attack in Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. The head of the DPRK Kim Jong-un have sent a telegram of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin in connection with the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow, Trend reports.

According to the information, Kim Jong-un in a telegram expressed deep condolences and sympathy to the President of Russia and, in his person, the government and people of the Russian Federation, the families of the victims and the injured.

It was noted that the people of the DPRK "expresses strong support and solidarity for the fair work of the Russian people in matters of strengthening socio-political unity and stability."

Eyewitnesses described individuals in camouflage attire firing machine guns inside Crocus City Hall just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

Director of the Federal Security Service of Russia, Alexander Bortnikov, briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on the detention of 11 individuals, including four terrorists involved in the attack at Crocus City Hall.

The death toll has reached 133.