Israeli ambassador to Russia reports that child injured as result of Iranian attack

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. A seven-year-old child was injured caused by an Iranian attack on Israel's territory, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Simona Halperin to TASS news agency, Trend reports.

"A seven-year-old child was injured during the strikes," she said.

On April 14, Iran confirmed that it had launched an operation against Israel and fired dozens of drones and missiles at Israel.

On April 1, an Israeli airstrike in the Mezze district of Damascus killed 13 people, including the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria and Lebanon, General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and his deputy, Mohammad Haji Rahimi. Since then, tensions between Iran and Israel have increased.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel