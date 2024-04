BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Foreign Minister of Türkiye Hakan Fidan has held a phone talk with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Trend reports via the diplomatic source in the Turkish Ministry.

It is reported that the sides briefly cast light on bilateral ties and viewed possible prospects.

In essence, however, the talks, initiated by the Iranian side, focused on the recent events in the region.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel