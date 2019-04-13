Sudan's transitional council cancels curfew

Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Military Council Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan on Saturday cancelled the curfew in the country, Trend reports referring to Xinhua.

"We announce the cancellation of the curfew and release of all the people tried by the emergency law," said Al-Burhan in a statement aired live by official Sudan TV.

Al-Burhan further declared relieving of all states military governors and assigning the commanders of the military areas in the states to run the work.

He voiced the commitment to form a two-year transitional government to run the affairs of the country.

