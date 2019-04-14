Egypt parliament's committee approved president's term extension - reports

14 April 2019 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

A legislative committee of the Egyptian parliament has approved constitutional amendments extending the presidential term by a majority of vote, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The Egyptian state-run television reported that 43 lawmakers of the committee voted in favour of the extension, while seven opposed it.

Evelyn Matta, a member of the country's parliament, told Sputnik a day earlier that the Egyptian parliament plans to complete preparation of draft amendments to the country's constitution and to hold a vote on them in the coming days.

In mid-February, the Egyptian parliament approved amendments to the constitution that envisage extending the presidential term from four to six years, enable the country's president to appoint vice presidents and provide for the creation of the parliament's upper chamber.
According to the existing constitution of Egypt adopted in 2014, either the president or a group of lawmakers representing at least one-fifth of the parliament can propose changes to the country's basic law. Any changes to the constitution of Egypt must be approved in a national referendum after two-thirds of the legislature's lawmakers vote for it.

