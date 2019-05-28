Kuwaiti emir calls for national unity to safeguard security

28 May 2019 06:16 (UTC+04:00)

Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah called for unity in the country to safeguard its security, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

During a speech on the occasion of the last 10 days of the holy month of Ramadan, the emir said the delicate situation in the region requires cautiousness and social unity to maintain the state's security and people's safety.

"The bitter reality of the region, its dangerous dimensions and consequences ... calls upon us ... to be cautious and ready to protect the safety and security of our country," he noted.

Sheikh Sabah also highlighted the importance of national unity in protecting the country at the turbulent time, calling for constructive cooperation between legislative and executive powers.

In addition, he highlighted the government's efforts to empower the youth and increase their contributions to the state's building and social development.

The economic programs "aim at diversification of national sources of income, and creating productive job opportunities for the young people," the Kuwaiti emir explained.

Speaking of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), he pointed to its pivotal role in countering dangers and overcoming regional challenges.

"We assure that sticking to our Gulf community and keeping the privileges we have achieved within the frame of the GCC will be the security that enables us to face dangers and challenges," he noted.

