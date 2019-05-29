Syrian army repels another Nusra front attack on Kafr Nabudah

29 May 2019 05:08 (UTC+04:00)

The Syrian government forces on Tuesday repelled another attack by militants from the al-Nusra Front terrorist group in the north of Hama province killing about 10 terrorists, the Russian centre for Syrian reconciliation reported, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"More than 20 militants from the Hayat Tahrir Ash-Sham [formerly known as al-Nusra Front] terrorist group, with the support of three all-road vehicles armed with large-caliber machine guns, launched an attack on the town of Kafr Nabudah. The units of the Syrian government forces destroyed an off-road vehicle and killed about 10 terrorists," the center's commander, Maj. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin said at a daily news briefing.

On the night of May 26, the Syrian army repelled an attack of about 450 terrorists, seven tanks, five infantry fighting vehicles, and 12 off-road vehicles with large-calibre machine guns on Kafr Nabudah. The attack was supported by rocket fire from three MLRS systems.

According to the Russian military, the Syrian government forces destroyed three tanks, two MLRS systems, an infantry fighting vehicle, six off-road vehicles with heavy machine guns and killed about 100 militants in that battle.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Syrian government army regains control over Kafr Nabuda in Hama governorate
World 27 May 04:02
Over 100 people killed, 200,000 displaced in NW Syria: UN
Arab World 24 May 01:18
Turkey's Trade Ministry discloses trade turnover with Syria
Turkey 23 May 17:33
10 die daily in battered camp in southeastern Syria
Arab World 23 May 01:36
Italian man set free after almost three years captivity in Syria
Arab World 22 May 22:09
U.S. says signs Syria may be using chemical weapons, warns of quick response
US 22 May 06:23
Latest
French President Macron says key EU posts should be held by 'strong leaders'
Europe 05:52
Saudi-led coalition air strikes hit arms depots in Yemeni capital
Arab World 04:20
U.S. may suspend training of Turkish pilots for F-35 jets over Russia missile deal
US 04:03
Six family members killed by gunmen in Nigeria
Other News 02:30
Two soldiers charged with Malta's first racially motivated murder
Other News 02:01
EU leaders want to settle on EU Commission chief by June summit: Merkel
Europe 01:07
Trump's national security adviser John Bolton arrives in UAE for talks
US 28 May 23:37
Knife-wielding man slashes schoolgirls at bus stop in Japan, killing two
Other News 28 May 22:49
EU tells Britain: There will be no renegotiation of Brexit deal
World 28 May 21:35