Qatar's FM urges Sudan Military Council to dialogue with opposition

4 June 2019 07:13 (UTC+04:00)

Qatar's Foreign Ministry called for the Sudanese Transitional Military Council (TMC) to stop using force against protesters and engage in an open dialogue with all segments of Sudanese society, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

"The State of Qatar appeals to the Transitional Military Council to stop the practices of its security forces against the unarmed demonstrators. The State of Qatar further calls for the voice of wisdom to be engaged urgently in an open, sincere and inclusive dialogue including all segments of the Sudanese society", the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Qatar said that the use of force against protesters could negatively impact the path of peaceful transformation in the country.

Earlier in the day, the opposition ceased negotiations with the TMC and started a civil disobedience action, accusing the junta of dispersing peaceful demonstrators. The opposition also called on the Sudanese people to take to the streets to urge the military to give up power.

The TMC, in turn, said that the security forces' operation was not aimed at peaceful protesters but was instead targeting criminals in a local problem district, and expressed hope that negotiations with the opposition would continue.

Local media reported on Monday that the pro-TMC forces had started a crackdown on the sit-in protest in Khartoum, which was organized back on 6 April, and were firing at the demonstrators.

Sudan experienced a military coup on 11 April following months of mass demonstrations. Then-President Omar Bashir was subsequently overthrown and detained after almost 30 years in power. The military then took over and pledged to organize a new presidential election within two years.

Protesters meanwhile remain in the streets demanding that the military yield power to a civilian authority.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Sudan forces kill at least 35, protesters say
Other News 06:33
Sudan forces try to disperse protest camp by force
Other News 3 June 09:03
FIFA Council to discuss Qatar preparations for World Cup
World 3 June 08:24
Qatar says it has reservations about Arab statements on Iran
World 3 June 01:45
Eleven wounded in Sudan by gunfire near sit-in -opposition committee
Other News 2 June 05:52
Qatar interested in investing in Iran’s Razavi Khorasan Province
Economy 29 May 13:43
Latest
At least one person injured in shooting at shopping mall near Los Angeles
US 08:23
Almost 2,000 Ebola cases confirmed in DR Congo as crisis worsens
Other News 07:55
Saltuk Duzyol: TANAP is ready to deliver 16 bcm of gas right now (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 07:30
Sudan forces kill at least 35, protesters say
Other News 06:33
Japan, U.S. to hold working-level trade talks June 10-11
US 05:55
Apple software developer conference highlights 2019
Other News 05:14
Libyan navy rescues 85 migrants off western coast
Other News 04:29
Nature of US-China trade talks misrepresented by Beijing - US Treasury, USTR
US 03:51
Death toll rises to 8 in Hungarian boat crash
Other News 03:03