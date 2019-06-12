Militants shell 8 settlements in Syria's Latakia province over last 24 hours

12 June 2019 02:48 (UTC+04:00)

Militants from illegal armed groups have shelled eight settlements in the Syrian province of Latakia and the outskirts of the city of Hama over the last 24 hours, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliatoin of the conflicting sides Viktor Kupchishin said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Over the last 24 hours, militants shelled the settlements of Jubb ez-Zarur (three times), Safsafa (twice), Rasha, Aqch-Baer, Ayn al-Qantara, Al-Areymi, Tell-Metvazi and Nahshebba in the province of Latakia, as well as the northern outskirts of the city of Hama," Kupchishin said.

Russian military call on commanders of illegal armed groups to stop staging provocations and join the process of peaceful reconciliation, he added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
700 Syrian refugees flee from Lebanon's Deir El Ahmar camp
Arab World 00:53
US extends Anti-Syria sanctions adding 13 Entities, 3 Individuals
Arab World 11 June 22:11
Up to two million Syrians could flee to Turkey if clashes worsen: U.N.
Other News 10 June 14:36
Militants attack 2 Syrian provinces in past 24 hours
Arab World 8 June 04:30
Syrian army repels terrorist attack, 140 militants estimated dead
Arab World 8 June 00:27
Militants breach ceasefire in 3 Syrian provinces in past 24 hours
Arab World 6 June 02:05
Latest
Macron says will have 'comprehensive talks' with Putin in next few weeks
Europe 01:25
700 Syrian refugees flee from Lebanon's Deir El Ahmar camp
Arab World 00:53
Oil steadies as demand concerns counter OPEC cuts
Oil&Gas 11 June 23:47
Hostage situation reported in French prison
Europe 11 June 23:20
US extends Anti-Syria sanctions adding 13 Entities, 3 Individuals
Arab World 11 June 22:11
Trump says he received a letter from North Korea's Kim
US 11 June 21:33
SME promotion campaign continues in Azerbaijan
Society 11 June 21:07
Cooperative on pomegranate cultivation to be set up in Azerbaijan's region
Business 11 June 20:51
Tourism Association: More Azerbaijani citizens to travel abroad this summer
Business 11 June 19:36