Yemen's Houthis say they struck power station in Saudi's Jizan province

20 June 2019 04:18 (UTC+04:00)

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis said on Wednesday that they struck a power station in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Shuqaiq city, in Jizan province, with a cruise missile, the group’s Al Masirah TV said, Trend reported citing Reuters.

There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities.

The Houthis, who ousted the Saudi-backed internationally recognized government from power in the Yemeni capital Sanaa in late 2014, have stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities in the past two weeks.

