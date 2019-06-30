Yemen's Houthis attack military positions at Saudi Jizan airport

30 June 2019 00:58 (UTC+04:00)

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group attacked military positions and aircraft hangars at Saudi Arabia’s Jizan airport, the group’s Al Masirah TV said on Saturday, citing a military spokesman, Trend reports citing Reuters.

There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities.

The Houthis, who ousted the Saudi-backed internationally recognized government from power in the Yemeni capital Sanaa in late 2014, have stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities this month.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russia agrees with Saudi to extend OPEC deal by six-nine months: Putin
Russia 00:29
Saudi-led coalition intercepts drone in Yemen
Arab World 27 June 08:45
Saudi Arabia relaxes ownership limits for foreign investors
Arab World 26 June 21:44
Houthi rebels say targeted Saudi Abha, Jazan Airports with drones
Arab World 26 June 08:13
Coalition forces intercept, destroy drone targeting Saudi border city
Arab World 26 June 04:00
Pompeo discusses ensuring stability of energy markets with Saudi king and crown prince
US 25 June 05:45
Latest
Russia agrees with Saudi to extend OPEC deal by six-nine months: Putin
Russia 00:29
5 killed, 7 injured after van rams into lorry in India
World 29 June 23:28
Minister talks on plans to create ICT innovation clusters in Azerbaijan
Business 29 June 22:30
Trump appeals U.S. judge's border wall funding ruling
US 29 June 21:52
Iran to soon exceed enriched uranium limit under nuclear pact
Iran 29 June 21:26
The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group spread joint statement
Politics 29 June 20:12
Putin says Russia will do all it can to improve ties with U.S.
Russia 29 June 19:20
Taliban kill 26 government militiamen as talks enter crucial stage
Other News 29 June 18:11
Pension Fund of Kazakhstan purchases Eurasian Development Bank's bonds
Economy 29 June 15:04