Yemen's Houthis attack military positions at Saudi Jizan airport

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group attacked military positions and aircraft hangars at Saudi Arabia’s Jizan airport, the group’s Al Masirah TV said on Saturday, citing a military spokesman, Trend reports citing Reuters.

There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities.

The Houthis, who ousted the Saudi-backed internationally recognized government from power in the Yemeni capital Sanaa in late 2014, have stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities this month.

