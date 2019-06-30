UAE confident OPEC+ will reach a decision to balance oil market balance

30 June 2019 20:23 (UTC+04:00)

The United Arab Emirates’ energy minister said on Sunday he hoped for good and productive outcomes as he headed to attend a meeting of OPEC and its allies in Vienna, according to his official Twitter account, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“Confident the alliance will reach a decision that will restore oil market balance,” Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui tweeted.

Oil ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meet on Monday in Vienna, followed by talks with non-OPEC oil producers on Tuesday.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Saudi energy minister says nine-month OPEC+ extension most likely
Economy 05:37
Russia agrees with Saudi to extend OPEC deal by six-nine months: Putin
Russia 00:29
Azerbaijan to take part in OPEC+ meeting
Oil&Gas 29 June 14:58
Uzbekistan explains why its first NPP be constructed by Rosatom
Oil&Gas 29 June 11:05
G20 meeting may offer more clarity to OPEC, non-OPEC: Russia's Novak
Other News 28 June 12:39
Oil prices slip ahead of G20 talks, OPEC meet
Other News 28 June 11:40
Latest
Tens of thousands protest to demand civilian rule in Sudan
World 21:39
3 soldiers, 6 citizens injured in protest march in Sudan
Other News 20:55
Turkey to resolutely continue counter-terror ops in n. Iraq, Foreign Ministry says
Turkey 20:41
UNESCO Director-General visits Gobustan National Historical-Artistic Reserve (PHOTO)
Society 19:55
Iran approves visa-free travel for Chinese tourists
Tourism 19:51
After surprise Trump-Kim meeting, U.S. and North Korea to reopen talks
US 19:25
2 Australians, 3 Filipinos missing off coast in central Philippines
Other News 18:57
EU's Tusk proposes Commission job for center-left: German parliamentary adviser
Europe 18:33
Hotter than Death Valley: Europe burns, sweats in record heat
Europe 17:57