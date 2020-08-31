Saudi-led coalition says intercepts bomb-laden Houthi drone

The Saudi-led coalition announced on Sunday its interception of a bomb-laden drone launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels toward the southern Saudi region, the Saudi Press Agency reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

On Friday, the coalition said it destroyed two drones flying toward the kingdom's southern region and border city Najran.

On Thursday, the coalition announced the destruction of a missile fired by the Houthis toward Najran.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since late 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi group seized control of much of the country's north and forced the Saudi-backed government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in 2015 to support Hadi's government.