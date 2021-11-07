Drone attack targets Iraq PM, who escapes unhurt - Iraq military

A drone laden with explosives targeted the residence of Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Baghdad early on Sunday in what the Iraqi military called an attempted assassination, but said Kadhimi escaped unhurt, Trend reports citing Reuters.

A statement from the Iraqi military said the attack targeted Kadhimi's residence in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone. It provided no further detail.

Kadhimi's official Twitter account said the prime minister was safe and called for calm.

Two government officials said Kadhimi's residence had been hit by at least one explosion and confirmed to Reuters that the prime minister was safe.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.