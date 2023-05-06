Heavy rains, floods kill 8 in Yemen

Eight people lost their lives in Yemen on Saturday as torrential rain and flooding caused a vehicle to plunge into a valley in the Raymah governorate, approximately 200 km southwest of the capital Sanaa, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Local authorities reported that the pickup truck was en route to Sanaa when the sudden surge of floodwaters caused it to veer off the road, propelling it from the elevated mountain area into a valley in the Kusmah district. Eight people died in the incident, with five others in the same vehicle sustaining injuries.

Local authorities added that immediate rescue efforts were carried out, and the injured were transported to hospitals for medical treatment.