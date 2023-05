Syria’s President Bashar Assad may participate in the next summit of the League of Arab States (LAS) scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia on May 19, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the organization’s secretary-general said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Bashar Assad may participate in the next LAS summit if he so desires," he said at a press conference following a session of the LAS Council in Cairo aired by Al Hadath.