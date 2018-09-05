Major China ports will impose ship emissions rules earlier than expected

5 September 2018 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

Major ports around the Yangtze River Delta will impose tighter rules on emissions from vessels in and around the ports starting on Oct. 1, a newspaper run by China’s Ministry of Transport said in a report, Reuters reports.

The ports affected are Shanghai, the world’s biggest container port, as well as ports in Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces. The report in the China Water Transport newspaper was dated Aug. 24.

That is earlier than the implementation date of Jan. 1, 2019 announced previously.

China’s Ministry of Transport announced in July it would extend its emission control areas (ECA) to include the country’s entire coastline from 2019. China’s ECAs limit the sulfur content of the fuel ships can burn while operating in the ECAs to 0.5 percent.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Chinese Hengshui Decheng Machinery to build several factories in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 12:10
U.S. apple farmers afraid they will be hurt by U.S.-China trade battle
US 09:42
Turkmenistan, China mulling prospects for investment co-op
Turkmenistan 4 September 20:47
China signs pact with ADB for $6-billion rural development package
China 4 September 17:47
China's parliament chief to visit North Korea to mark its 70th birthday
China 4 September 16:34
China soybean imports from U.S. to plunge in 2018/19
China 4 September 12:38
Latest
Azerbaijan to consider National Cybersecurity Strategy in November
ICT 16:22
Turkmenistan wants to increase gas and oil production by 2020
Turkmenistan 16:19
US dollar hits another record against Iran's rial
Business 16:14
Deputy minister: Azerbaijan developing national strategy on cybersecurity (PHOTO)
ICT 16:12
UK PM May says still working towards October Brexit deal deadline
Europe 15:47
Azerbaijan, Japan may launch direct flights, increase investments
Economy news 15:29
Orders for imports of Azerbaijani products up
Economy news 15:23
Iran’s NISOC to hold int’l tender to buy line pipe
Tenders 15:20
Plant for production of food packaging opens in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 15:20