6 killed in south China landslide

2 June 2019 19:25 (UTC+04:00)

Six people, who had been buried due to a landslide in south China's Guangdong Province early Sunday morning, have been confirmed dead, local authorities said, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

A landslide hit a three-stroy building at around 2:30 a.m. in Dagangping Village in the city of Yangchun, according to the local publicity department.

There were 14 residents in the building when the accident occurred. Eight of them escaped, but the rest were buried.

As of 8:40 p.m., rescuers retrieved the bodies of the six victims.

More than 300 personnel participated in the rescue work.

