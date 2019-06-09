6 dead, 1 missing as hail, floods hit east China

9 June 2019 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

Six people have been confirmed dead and one missing after strong winds, hail and rainstorm-triggered floods hit east China's Jiangxi Province, local authorities said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, the heavy downpours that started Thursday had damaged 77,400 hectares of crops, collapsed 118 houses and severely damaged 97 houses, according to the Jiangxi provincial emergency management department.

Direct economic losses were estimated at 1.59 billion yuan (about 229 million U.S. dollars).

Local authorities activated an emergency response on Friday. So far, 88,000 residents have been relocated to safe places, and 45,000 residents are in urgent need of aid.

Disaster relief supplies, including cotton quilts and bamboo mats, have been distributed by authorities to the affected residents.

