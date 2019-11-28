Chinese central gov't strongly condemns U.S. signing Hong Kong-related act into law

The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of China's State Council on Thursday strongly condemned the signing of the so-called Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 into law by the United States, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The U.S. side signed it into law regardless of strong opposition from the Chinese side, which is a blatant interference in China's internal affairs and severe violation of international laws and the basic norms governing international relations, the office said in a statement.

The act, denounced by all Chinese, including Hong Kong people, is imbued with prejudice and arrogance, and treats Hong Kong with intimidation and threats, the statement said, adding that the act openly shelters those attempting to disrupt Hong Kong and antagonize China.

"Facts have proved that the United States is the biggest culprit in disrupting Hong Kong," the statement said.

The Chinese government is determined to defend national sovereignty, security, and development interests, implement the "one country, two systems" principle, and stand against any external interference in Hong Kong affairs, it said.

The U.S. attempts to disrupt Hong Kong and contain China's development are futile and miscalculated, it said.

"The future of Hong Kong has always been in the hands of the Chinese people with Hong Kong compatriots included, and no force can stop the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," it said.

