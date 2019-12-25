China approves three railway projects, one airport project

25 December 2019 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

China’s state planner said on Wednesday it has approved a high-speed railway project worth 72.29 billion yuan ($10.34 billion)in the northeastern provinces of Liaoning and Jilin, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

It also approved two railway projects linking cities in Inner Mongolia and Ningxia regions with a total investment of 54.63 billion yuan, the National Development and Reform Committee (NDRC) said in a statement on its website.

Separately, the NDRC approved a 1.66 billion yuan airport project in southern Jiangxi province.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China intends to import Uzbekistan’s agricultural products
Business 11:04
China rare earth magnet exports to U.S. slide by a fifth in November
China 10:02
Volume of China’s cargo transshipment via Turkish ports announced
Turkey 24 December 15:13
China to take measures to support jobs amid economic slowdown
China 24 December 14:41
S&P 500 set for another record open as Trump says close to trade deal
US 23 December 18:00
China issues first copper, aluminum scrap import quotas for 2020
China 23 December 17:43
Latest
Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency to provide free support to exporters
Business 12:32
Exports of Iran's Semnan province up by 62%
Business 12:07
Epsilon continues construction of 3 gas pipelines in Uzbekistan
Construction 12:05
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends festivities for children with Down Syndrome (PHOTO)
Politics 12:04
List of TOP 10 Turkish cargo transporting checkpoints
Turkey 12:01
Azerbaijan's Ganja Instrument-Making Plant building up export potential
Business 11:59
EAEU countries agree to harmonize excise taxes on tobacco
Business 11:54
LUKOIL updates on appraisal process at Iraq’s Eridu field
Oil&Gas 11:47
3 small-scale power plants to be commissioned in Iran’s Mazandaran province
Business 11:41