China says keeping close communication with WHO, countries on new coronavirus pneumonia

26 January 2020 12:17 (UTC+04:00)

China said on Sunday that it is keeping close communication with the World Health Organization (WHO) and relevant countries on pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

China has been releasing information to the WHO as well as relevant countries in a timely manner since the outbreak of pneumonia in Wuhan, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a statement.

She confirmed that the United States has tabled a proposal to evacuate personnel from its Wuhan consulate to the United States.

China will make arrangements accordingly and provide assistance and facilitation to the U.S. side in line with international practice and China's relevant provisions on epidemic prevention, said Hua.

