Coronavirus infections slow in China

The number of new coronavirus infections in mainland China fell below 2,000 on Tuesday for the first time since January, Chinese health officials said, although global experts warn it was still too early to say the outbreak is being contained, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The rapidly spreading virus claimed another 98 lives bringing the total death toll in mainland China to 1,868, with 1,886 new confirmed infections for a total of 72,436, the National Health Commission said.

Tough restrictions on travel and movement have helped to limit the spread of the virus outside the epicenter in Hubei province, but at great cost to the Chinese economy and global business.

Apple Inc become the latest company to flag lower revenue as a result of the epidemic, saying it would not meet its revenue guidance for the March quarter because of slower iPhone production and weaker demand in China.

The technology company’s manufacturing facilities in China had begun to reopen, but they were ramping up more slowly than expected, it said in a statement to investors.

“These iPhone supply shortages will temporarily affect revenues worldwide,” the company said.

Analysts at Nomura again downgraded their China first-quarter economic growth forecast, to 3%, half the pace in the fourth quarter, and said there was a risk it could be even weaker.

“Too much damage has already been done and initial policy stimulus will not be very effective,” they said in a note on Monday.

“China is experiencing the rare case of simultaneous demand and supply shocks.”

Chinese authorities say the stabilization in the number of new cases is a sign that measures they have taken to halt the spread of the disease are having an effect.