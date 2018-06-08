Italian PM agrees Russia should return to G8

8 June 2018 18:09 (UTC+04:00)

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte agrees with US President Donald Trump’s idea to bring Russia back to the Group of Eight (G8), as he himself wrote on Twitter on Friday, TASS reports.

"I agree with President Donald Trump. Russia should return to the G8, it is in everyone’s interest," the tweet reads.

Trump said earlier on Friday that Russia should attend the G7 meeting. "We have a world to run and in the G7, which used to be the G8 they threw Russia out, they should let Russia come back in," he said upon arriving at the G7 meeting in Canada’s La Malbaie.

The Group of Seven comprises seven of the largest advanced economies in the world - Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Japan and the United States. Russia joined the group in 1997, making it the G8. In 2014, the group was reformatted back into the G7 in light of events in Ukraine and a crisis in relations between Russia and the West.

