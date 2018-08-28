French environment minister quits, citing lack of policy progress

28 August 2018 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

French Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot announced his resignation on Tuesday, citing disappointment with the lack of progress on climate and other environmental goals, Reuters reported.

Hulot said his decision, taken on Monday night, was the result of an “accumulation of disappointments” over the inadequacy of steps to tackle climate change, defend biodiversity and address other environmental threats.

A former TV presenter and green activist whose cabinet portfolio included energy, Hulot said on France Inter radio that he had not yet informed President Emmanuel Macron of his decision to resign.

Hulot consistently scored high in popularity polls and his departure will be a blow to Macron, whose own ratings are plumbing new lows.

Shortly after his announcement, government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said he “regretted” Hulot’s exit.

“I don’t understand why he is stepping down when we had many successes in the first year that are to his credit,” Griveaux told BFM Television. “He didn’t win all his battles but that’s the way it goes for ministers.”

“It’s a blow from which we’ll recover,” Griveaux added.

Hulot, who had been frustrated over the government’s resolve to reduce France’s reliance on nuclear power, announced his departure after the government said it would relax hunting laws, a measure aimed at boosting Macron’s appeal in rural areas.

In his radio interview, however, he emphasized the inadequacy of “mini steps” taken by France and other nations to slow global warming and avert a collapse of biodiversity.

“I don’t want to create the illusion that we are facing up to it,” he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
France to make contingency plans for no-deal Brexit
Europe 04:47
Turkey wants to take ties with EU to a new phase: Albayrak
Turkey 27 August 23:13
French CIFAL ready to help Uzbekistan develop nuclear energy
Oil&Gas 24 August 10:58
French companies to participate in Uzbek tourism sector development
Tourism 23 August 15:17
Paris fire seriously injures 19, including 5 children
Europe 20 August 01:00
Turkey's Albayrak, French counterpart discuss U.S. sanctions, cooperation: ministry
World 17 August 23:42
Latest
Turkey reveals number of ships arriving in country's ports in July 2018
Economy news 12:02
Uzbekistan, Ukraine exchange permits for cargo transportation by road
Uzbekistan 12:02
SOCAR Energy Ukraine to expand functionality of mobile app for drivers (Exclusive)
ICT 12:01
Deepening of relations between Azerbaijan,Germany especially important for Europe
Politics 11:55
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for Aug. 28
Business 11:51
Uzbekneftegaz hands over its assets to private ownership at public auction
Uzbekistan 11:50
Tender: Government Trading Corporation of Iran to buy raw sugar
Tenders 11:39
Iran's president answers before parliament, calls for unity to battle problems
Economy news 11:32
Turkish Armed Forces to continue fighting terrorism – defense minister
Turkey 11:29