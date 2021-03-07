Reopening schools a "national effort" to beat coronavirus: UK PM
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the reopening of schools in England as a "national effort" to beat coronavirus, even though some experts warned Britain is still not "out of the woods", local media reported Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
"The reopening of schools marks a truly national effort to beat this virus," Johnson told Sky News.
"It is because of the determination of every person in this country that we can start moving closer to a sense of normality -- and it is right that getting our young people back into the classroom is the first step," he was quoted by Sky News as saying.
