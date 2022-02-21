French TV channel claims Macron and Putin had two phone conversations on Sunday

French President Emmanuel Macron called Russian President Vladimir Putin twice on Sunday, France’s BFM TV channel said on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the TV channel, the second conversation lasted one hour. Details of the conversation are not reported.

The first telephone conversation between the presidents of Russia and France took place in the morning of February 20 and lasted 1 hour and 45 minutes.

As a result, according to the Elysee Palace, the two leaders agreed to resume work in the Normandy format to organize a Trilateral Contact Group meeting to receive commitments to cease fire along the contact line in Donbass from all the sides.

After negotiations with Putin, Macron called Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. Their conversation lasted half an hour. During that conversation, Zelensky promised not to respond to provocations and to observe the ceasefire in Donbass, the Elysee Palace reported. On Sunday evening, after talking to Zelensky, Macron held talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.