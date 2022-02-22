OSCE calls on Russia to cancel decision to recognize so-called "DPR" and "LPR"
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22
Trend:
The OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Foreign Minister of Poland Zbigniew Rau, OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid and OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Secretary General Roberto Montella 'strongly condemned the decision by Russia to recognize certain areas of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts as independent', Trend reports citing the OSCE statement.
The statement called on Russia to rescind this decision.
