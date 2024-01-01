Britain finds alternative to passport checks at airports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. The UK authorities are planning to introduce a facial recognition system at border crossings at airports so that passengers do not have to present their passports, Trend reports.

"Passengers coming to Britain will not have to present their passports at the border. <...> New electronic gates will be installed at airports to allow passengers into the country using only advanced facial recognition," the article says.

It is noted that the first tests of the new system will begin at airports in the kingdom in 2024.

The head of the British Border Force, Phil Douglas, said in an interview with the publication that the goal of the innovation is to create a “smart border” that would be much more “trouble-free” than it currently is.