Israeli airline El Al announces direct flight route to UAE

Israel's leading airline El Al announced on Monday that it will launch a direct passenger flight route to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

El Al said it will operate 14 weekly flights to Dubai as of Dec. 13.

Flights from Ben Gurion Airport, Israel's international airport outside Tel Aviv, to Dubai International Airport will take about three hours, while flights on the opposite direction will take three hours and 45 minutes.

The flights will be operated by the airline's 737-900 aircraft as well as the airline's newest aircraft, the 787 Dreamliner.

Israel and the UAE agreed to formally normalize their relations in mid-August and signed a normalization agreement at the White House on Sept. 15.

In September, Israeli airline Israir announced that it will operate its first direct flights to the UAE.