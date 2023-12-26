Israeli Prime Minister names three conditions for peace in Gaza Strip

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Israel Materials 26 December 2023 08:06 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu named three conditions for ending the conflict in the Gaza Strip. This is the destruction of Hamas, disarmament of the enclave and deradicalization of society, Trend reports.

Netanyahu noted that these are three preconditions for peace between Israel and its Palestinian neighbors in the Gaza Strip.

According to him, the United States, Great Britain, France, Germany and other countries support Israel's intention to destroy the Hamas movement.

“To achieve this goal, it is necessary to eliminate the military potential of Hamas and put an end to its political dominance over the Gaza Strip,” the Prime Minister stressed.

