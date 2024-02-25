Israel to discuss next steps to free hostages in Gaza Strip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The Israeli Cabinet of Ministers to discuss the next steps in negotiations on the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on X, Trend reports.

According to him, discussions will begin after the return of the Israeli delegation from Paris.

"We are working on a new hostage release deal. That's why I sent a delegation to Paris and tonight the cabinet will discuss the next steps in the negotiations," Netanyahu said.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

