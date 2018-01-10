Macron says China will finalize order for 184 Airbus planes soon

10 January 2018 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

China, poised to become the world’s biggest aircraft buyer, will finalize orders for 184 Airbus SE A320 aircraft soon, French President Emmanuel Macron said after talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Bloomberg reports.

Xi has pledged to keep Airbus order volumes in the years ahead, Macron said in Beijing Wednesday. China will maintain parity on orders with Airbus and its American rival Boeing Co., Macron said. The French president also said that discussions were held on sales of Airbus A350 and superjumbo A380 models.

Macron’s comments come after Airbus said Tuesday it will accelerate production of the A320 workhorse model in China to six a month by 2020 as the European planemaker seeks to meet global demand while pursuing more orders in Asia’s largest economy.The narrow-body build rate at the Tianjin plant east of Beijing will increase from the current four planes a month, said Airbus Chief Operating Officer Fabrice Bregier, who is part of a trade delegation led by Macron.

The tour failed to produce any new orders for new aircraft. Airbus is offering China a production role on its A380 aircraft in an effort to secure a program-extending order for the slow-selling double-decker jet, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Georgian products to be showcased at China’s upcoming import fair
Georgia 09:14
France's Macron says EU needs coordinated stance on Chinese trade
Other News 9 January 16:14
Macron urges China, EU to avoid pitfalls of protectionism
Other News 9 January 14:17
China testing Turkmen railway transit to Iran
Economy news 9 January 10:29
Airbus to boost China output as nears jet deal during Macron trip
Other News 9 January 00:19
Iranian insurer talks liability details on oil tanker incident
Business 8 January 12:02
Turkey to import meat from France
Economy news 8 January 11:11
Hurricane Eleanor death toll rises to 6 in France
Other News 8 January 06:15
Trump, Macron discuss North Korea, Iran
World 8 January 03:13
High-Tech Park creating platform for Chinese, Azerbaijani business relations
ICT 7 January 18:53
Two Cargo vessels collide off Chinese coast leaving dozens missing - reports
Other News 7 January 08:40
Georgia-China free trade deal comes into play from January 2018
Georgia 6 January 09:09
Snowstorm kills 13 in China
Other News 5 January 23:37
Turkey inks deal with France to purchase long-range missiles
Turkey 5 January 19:23
Erdogan transfers his powers to speaker of Turkish parliament
Turkey 5 January 11:53
French president announces 'fake news' law
Other News 4 January 11:03
OPEC agreement may not extend to oil exports
Commentary 4 January 08:02
Storm cuts power to 225,000 households in France, one dead
Other News 3 January 22:25