Heat wave death toll reaches 50 in Quebec

6 July 2018 22:59 (UTC+04:00)

Despite the much-needed cooler weather, public health officials are still on high alert Friday as the week-long heat wave that contributed to the deaths of 50 Quebecers comes to an end, Montreal Gazette reported.

The new death toll, up from 33 the day before, was confirmed by a press attaché for Lucie Charlebois, the provincial minister for public health.

A spokesperson for Santé Montréal confirmed that as of Friday morning, 28 deaths in the city may have been related to the extreme heat.

Environment Canada lifted the week-old heat warning and day-old storm watch for the Montreal area early Friday.

The forecast for Friday calls for a high of 25 C and a Humidex of 31 C. The temperature is expected to drop to 13 C Friday night.

The cumulative affect of the prolonged heat, during which Humidex levels reached up to 40 C, may still impact residents, explained Stefan Overhoff, spokesperson for Urgences-santé.

“Today we’re not expecting a decrease in the number of transports,” Overhoff said.

Through the last week, Overhoff said, the number of calls jumped by about 30 per cent, from 1,000 calls a day to anywhere between 1,200 to 1,350 interventions.

“The level alert remains relatively high, even though the level of humidity has gone down.”

Santé Montréal’s director Mylène Drouin confirmed on Twitter that the city will be continuing its door-to-door checks on vulnerable residents.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
15 people dead as continued heat wave hits Canada
Other News 4 July 23:52
Libya force majeure pushes up oil, U.S. crude hits highest since late 2014
Oil&Gas 3 July 12:24
Oil falls amid rising Saudi output, Asian economic slowdown
Oil&Gas 2 July 09:39
Trump, Trudeau discuss trade, economic issues over phone call
US 1 July 01:25
U.S. gas pipeline industry wants help beating back green groups
Oil&Gas 29 June 11:03
Canada to aid steel, aluminum industries hit by U.S. tariffs: source
Other News 29 June 01:11
Latest
3.7-magnitude quake jolts southern Iran
Society 23:29
Chinese, foreign business associations oppose U.S. trade protectionism
China 22:13
France hammers Uruguay to advance to FIFA World Cup semi-finals
Other News 21:33
Azerbaijan eyes to increase hazelnut exports to Europe
Economy news 20:55
Members of the "Astana" financial center to have access to capital of world
Economy news 20:33
Expert of "Seniour Expert Services" company visits Baku (PHOTO)
Economy news 20:29
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan, Finland grows
Business 20:02
President Aliyev approves amendments to state budget for 2018
Politics 19:39
Azerbaijani PM elected as SOFAZ Supervisory Board’s chairman
Oil&Gas 19:28