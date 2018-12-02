Lagarde warns G20 leaders that trade tensions threaten global economy

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde called on G20 leaders to urgently de-escalate trade tensions and reverse tariff hikes, warning that they risked slowing global growth, Reuters reported.

“Pressures on emerging markets have been rising and trade tensions have begun to have a negative impact, increasing downside risks,” Lagarde said in a statement issued at the conclusion of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires.

