At least 6 children die in bus fall in southern Tunisia

At least six children died and 10 others were injured when a bus fell into a ravine in southern Tunisia on Sunday, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

"The rescue operation continues. The number of those killed may be revised upwards. The bus carried 28 people: children and youths," Ali Tayeb, a local delegate, told Radio Mosaique.

The incident took place near the Berber village of Matmata. The bus was hired by a travel agency to take children out on an excursion. It reportedly skidded off the road after missing a dangerous turn.

