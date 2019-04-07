At least 6 children die in bus fall in southern Tunisia

7 April 2019 20:47 (UTC+04:00)

At least six children died and 10 others were injured when a bus fell into a ravine in southern Tunisia on Sunday, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

"The rescue operation continues. The number of those killed may be revised upwards. The bus carried 28 people: children and youths," Ali Tayeb, a local delegate, told Radio Mosaique.

The incident took place near the Berber village of Matmata. The bus was hired by a travel agency to take children out on an excursion. It reportedly skidded off the road after missing a dangerous turn.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Tunisia: Palestine issue on Arab joint measures agenda
Arab World 30 March 08:28
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman arrives in Tunisia for official visit
Arab World 29 March 02:13
3 terrorists killed in west-central Tunisia
Arab World 20 March 14:04
Tunisian president pardons 1,559 prisoners
Arab World 18 March 21:58
Tunisia's health minister resigns after 11 babies die in hospital
Arab World 10 March 10:12
64 illegal immigrants arrested off Tunisian coast
Arab World 9 March 03:58
Latest
Italy to hike 2020 deficit goal to around 2.1 percent: sources
Europe 21:38
Sudan suffers total power blackout: ministry of electricity
Other News 21:20
Death toll rises to 11 in Saudi-led airstrike on Yemen's capital
Arab World 20:13
3.4-magnitude quake jolts western Turkey
Turkey 19:53
AK Party seeks total recount of Istanbul votes
Turkey 19:25
Turkmenistan paving highway to Kazakh border
Economy 19:00
Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discuss prospects for development of relations between armies of two countries
Politics 18:54
Cyclone Idai's death toll rises to 847, hundreds of thousands displaced
Other News 18:41
N. Korea slams S. Korea's stealth fighter jet deployment
Other News 18:18