Millions march called in Sudan, army and parties disclaim responsibility for victims

30 June 2019 08:15 (UTC+04:00)

The Sudanese opposition has announced a "millions march" on June 30 to yet again demand that the ruling military council immediately transfer power over to civilian authorities. At the same time, both the army and the political movements are disclaiming all responsibility for potential victims in advance, The Saudi Al Arabiya TV channel reported on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

Ahead of the mass protests in Khartoum and its suburbs, the military council and the biggest opposition Alliance for Freedom and Change engaged in finger-pointing. The opposition forces said that their march will be "exclusively peaceful in nature" and called on the law-enforcement agencies to protect the protesters, while putting the blame for possible victims on the army. In turn, the military council said that it did not mind peaceful protests, but in case people die, the Alliance is fully to blame for that. Chairman of the Transitional Military Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said on Saturday that army is on the people’s side and is ready to immediately transfer power in the country to elected representatives.

According to the Sudanese Baj News outlet, the security forces ordered shop owners to close their stores in the center of the capital on Sunday and stay home that day.

At the same time, Al Arabiya TV channel reported that military forces stormed the building, where the opposition was holding a press conference on the eve of the "millions march", and tried to derail it by barring many reporters from getting inside.

