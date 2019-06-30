3 soldiers, 6 citizens injured in protest march in Sudan

30 June 2019 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

Deputy Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) on Sunday announced that three members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and six citizens were injured in attacks by snipers in a protest in Omdurman city, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Yesterday (Saturday) we warned against presence of infiltrators, and this is what has happened," said Mohamed Hamdan Daqlu when addressing a popular rally east of the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

Tens of thousands of Sudanese people on Sunday took to the streets in different areas of Khartoum in huge demonstrations to put pressure on the TMC to hand power to the civilians.

In the meantime, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (non-governmental) announced that a protester was killed sustaining gun shot in protests on Sunday in Atbara town, some 310 km north of Khartoum.

Additionally, the Sudanese Professionals Association, one of the components of the opposition Freedom and Change Alliance, issued a statement demanding the protesters to head to the presidential palace in Khartoum.

