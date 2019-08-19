Microsoft, Nvidia team up for more realistic visuals on Minecraft game

19 August 2019 14:01 (UTC+04:00)

Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) said on Monday it will use chipmaker Nvidia Corp’s (NVDA.O) real-time ray tracing technology to provide the software company’s Minecraft video game players more realistic graphics on personal computers, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Real-time ray tracing, or the ability for the chip to simulate how light rays will bounce around in a visual scene, helps video games and other computer graphics more closely resemble shadows and reflections in the real world.

Last week, Nvidia posted quarterly results ahead of Wall Street targets and said its profitability was getting a boost from new high-end graphics chips for video gamers.

“I think we’ve put all of the pieces in place to bring ray tracing into the future of games. The number of blockbuster games that have adopted RTX is really snowballing,” Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jen-Hsun Huang said on a post-earnings call.

Other games which would have the same graphic technology are Activision Blizzard’s (ATVI.O) “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare”, Ubisoft Toronto’s “Watch Dogs: Legion” and Tencent NExT Studios’ “Synced: Off Planet”, Nvidia said on Monday.

Minecraft, a construction game in which players can build nearly anything imaginable, block by block, in a digital, Lego-like world, spread like wildfire since its full release in 2011 by developer Mojang, which was bought by Microsoft in 2014.

In May this year, Microsoft said 176 million versions of the game have been sold since its launch.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Projects worth over $900M to be implemented in Kazakhstan
Economy 15 August 17:41
Belarusian auto industry representatives discuss new agreements with Turkmenistan
Economy 15 August 12:24
Microsoft's latest privacy policy says vendors listen to voice data
Other News 15 August 05:01
Uzbekistan, Israel may co-op in industry
Economy 10 August 11:53
Indonesia president signs new EV decree to bolster industry
Other News 8 August 14:30
Subaru first-quarter profit climbs 48% on strong U.S. SUV sales
Other News 5 August 11:40
Latest
Iran dispatches 13 military naval ships over a year
Iran 14:27
Iran: No ports given to Russia or India
Iran 14:18
Turkmenistan eyes to develop tourism with Europe
Tourism 14:18
Number of Chinese tourists growing in Turkey
Turkey 14:16
Uzbekistan Airways buys electrical equipment via tender
Tenders 14:04
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to purchase CAN cable
Tenders 14:01
Iran: Third step regarding nuclear deal being worked on
Nuclear Program 13:57
Petrofac and SOCAR JV secures engineering and technical services contract in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 13:56
Oil Ministry Official: Iran, China still talk over Yadavaran Oilfield
Oil&Gas 13:55