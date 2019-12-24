At least 24 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Indonesia's South Sumatra

24 December 2019 08:29 (UTC+04:00)

At least 24 people were killed and 16 others seriously injured as a passenger bus carrying 40 passengers plunged into a ravine in Indonesia's South Sumatra province on Monday night, a disaster official said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The accident occured at 23:15 p.m. Jakarta time Monday night in Perahu Dipo village of Pagaralam district, said Nopriyaddin, head of the data and information center of the provincial disaster management agency.

"The latest information we got is that 24 people are dead with the rest suffering serious injuries. The bus was carrying 40 people," he told Xinhua by phone from the province.

All the victims have been rushed into the nearby Basemah Hospital in the district, the official said.

Nopriyaddin said that the number of the dead could rise as many of the passengers are seriously injuried.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
At least 21 dead after bus collides with tractor-trailer in Guatemala
Other News 22 December 09:39
At least 17 dead in bus crash in eastern Guatemala
Other News 21 December 20:31
SKK Migas sets oil output hike target in Indonesia
Oil&Gas 19 December 13:35
Indonesia accelerates visa issuance for Iranian exporters
Business 12 December 15:43
At least 13 people dead, 50 injured in bus crash in Mexico
Other News 6 December 04:14
7 killed, dozens injured in Kyzylorda rgn of bus rollover
Kazakhstan 3 December 08:01
Latest
Russian T-50 fighter jet crashes near Komsomolsk-on-Amur, pilot ejects
Russia 08:55
Brazil's Bolsonaro goes to hospital after fall, no injuries detected
Other News 07:51
New Zealand police suspend search for two missing in deadly eruption
Other News 07:02
Trump names Robert Blair as US Special Envoy for International Telecom Policy - White House
US 06:17
Trump blasts US House Speaker Pelosi for holding up Senate impeachment trial
US 05:25
Saudi trial over Khashoggi case "important step": U.S. official
US 04:38
New US ambassador to Moscow takes oath
US 03:59
BMW says being investigated by U.S. SEC
US 03:05
Some 4,000 children deprived of education due to armed conflict in Tripoli: UNICEF
Other News 02:19